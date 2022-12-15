Tulsa Police Remind Drivers Not To Leave Cars Running Unattended After Catching Accused Car Thief

By: News On 6

As temperatures fall across Green Country, Tulsa Police want to remind drivers not to leave their cars running while unattended, or it might get stolen.

Officers say a woman left her car running while she was inside a convenience store earlier this week. Police say that is when Eboni Hill jumped inside the vehicle and drove off.

According to police, the victim had her keys with her, but the car has a push-start ignition and didn't need the keys to stay running.

Officers say they caught Hill just a couple blocks away.