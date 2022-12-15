Saint Francis Seeing Long Wait At Urgent Care Clinics

-

Saint Francis says it's seeing a record number of patients waiting to see a doctor at urgent care clinics.

Dr. Scott Felten with the Warren Clinic in Broken Arrow says the clinics are averaging about 100 patients a day, and they want people to know there are other ways to get medical help.

"Unfortunately, with the record numbers we are seeing in the urgent care settings, what's happening is there is wait, as they walk in there may be several patients in the lobby waiting for care as well," he said.

Dr. Felten says there are other options besides urgent care.

If you need emergency medical help, he says to go to an emergency room.

But, if you're not feeling well, you can try to manage your symptoms at home, go to a drive-thru testing site, and then follow up virtually with a doctor.

"We have 24/7 virtual care, so in the comfort of your own home, you can virtually meet with a provider, to obtain answers to your questions and further care and therapy necessary," he said.

Dr. Felten says Saint Francis has also started a new program where doctors and nurses can come straight to your house to help you.

He says this is an excellent option for people who cannot easily leave their house and wait a long time in a waiting room.

"Dispatch health will come to your home, and provide urgent care type testing and care," he said.

He says it's about giving patients the best care they can get, in the most comfortable way.

"That may not require you to come to sit in the waiting room at an emergency department or in an urgent care setting, you may be able to do all of this from the comfort of your car, or your home," he said.

He says drive-thru COVID testing is still available without an appointment at the Urgent Care on Elm.