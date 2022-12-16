OHP To Set Up Checkpoints Around Tulsa County To Stop Impaired Drivers


Friday, December 16th 2022, 5:48 am

By: News On 6


TULSA COUNTY, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering with local law enforcement to get impaired drivers off the roads.

OHP's ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Glenpool Police Department to set up checkpoints in Tulsa County.

