OHP To Set Up Checkpoints Around Tulsa County To Stop Impaired Drivers

Friday, December 16th 2022, 5:48 am
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering with local law enforcement to get impaired drivers off the roads.
OHP's ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Glenpool Police Department to set up checkpoints in Tulsa County.
News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Friday with details.
