'Santa By The Sea' Kicks Off At Oklahoma Aquarium

There are lots of chances to meet Santa across Green Country, but what about meeting him underwater?

Santa by the Sea kicked off at the Oklahoma Aquarium. It’s like a vacation for Santa. Instead of being out in the cold at the North Pole, he's scuba diving in warm tropical waters.

You can find this unique photo-op and Santa sighting at the Polynesian Reef inside the Oklahoma Aquarium. Santa suits up and dives in, waving with the fish at new friends from the tank. When you're visiting the Aquarium, you can snap a shot with Santa for no extra charge. You can visit Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday through Thursday this week from 2 to 4 p.m.

Santa by the Sea | Oklahoma Aquarium Jenks, OK (okaquarium.org)

"It is just a really fun way for kids to once they're in the aquarium, they come over here and they get their picture with scuba diving Santa Claus and what a blast,” said Dr. Ann Money, Director of Development and Research at the Oklahoma Aquarium.

If you need a Christmas gift idea for an aquarium lover, tickets are on sale for Splash, their biggest fundraiser. The local craft beer and food tasting at the Aquarium is February 25. All proceeds will go to the Fish Friends scholarship fund allowing students to visit for free.

You can get tickets here: SPLASH! | Oklahoma Aquarium Jenks, OK (okaquarium.org)