Tulsa Police: Man Wanted, Accused Of Several Child Sex Crimes

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police are asking for your help finding a man accused of several child sex crimes.

Jimmie McGlothlin is charged with 11 counts of child molestation, two counts of making or possessing child pornography, and one count of child abuse.

Detectives said the abuse spans 20 years.

Officers said McGlothlin last lived near Pine and Lewis, but they think he has left the area.

If you see him call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.