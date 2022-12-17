Police: Student Detained Following Fire In Sapulpa High School Bathroom

Saturday, December 17th 2022, 11:36 am
A student was detained Friday after a fire broke out in a Sapulpa High School bathroom, according to authorities.
Sapulpa Police said the fire was contained to just the bathroom, and school staff as well as Sapulpa firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.
A student, who is believed to be the one who started the fire, was detained by police.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on this incident may contact 918-732-7800.
December 17th, 2022
November 29th, 2022
November 7th, 2022
November 4th, 2022
December 17th, 2022
December 17th, 2022
December 17th, 2022
December 17th, 2022