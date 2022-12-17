Police: Student Detained Following Fire In Sapulpa High School Bathroom


Saturday, December 17th 2022, 11:36 am

By: News On 6


SAPULPA, Okla. -

A student was detained Friday after a fire broke out in a Sapulpa High School bathroom, according to authorities.

Sapulpa Police said the fire was contained to just the bathroom, and school staff as well as Sapulpa firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

A student, who is believed to be the one who started the fire, was detained by police.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this incident may contact 918-732-7800.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 17th, 2022

November 29th, 2022

November 7th, 2022

November 4th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 17th, 2022

December 17th, 2022

December 17th, 2022

December 17th, 2022