Tulsa Oilers Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss For Salvation Army

Each year, The Salvation Army organizes its Angel Tree program, which provides Christmas Gifts to children.

Anyone can sign up for an angel and get gifts for a specific child.

The Tulsa Oilers hockey team goes a little further with its Teddy Bear Toss.

Stephanie and Jeremy Ashby came to the game to show their support for the kids.

"They go to kids so I think it just gives you kind of a warm and fuzzy feeling to be able to help out with these children,” Ashby said.

Oilers fan Megen Cohea says her children used to be in foster care and previously received bears from the toss. She attended the game Saturday to give back to other children who otherwise might not get Christmas gifts.

"Its awesome just to be able to experience giving to kiddos that need it,” Cohea said.

The Salvation Army’s special event manager Samantha Knappen says with Christmas just one week away, they still need at least 300 bears to fill the Angel Tree bags.

She hopes people will donate so they can beat last year’s total.

"To beat our total of toys tossed last year, we need to get over 1,400,” Knappen said.

The salvation army is still accepting plush toy donations to fill remaining Angel Tree bags.

