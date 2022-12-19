Recycling Tips For Tulsa As Holiday Season Ramps Up


Sunday, December 18th 2022, 9:28 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

It's the holiday season, a time when a lot of things that can't be recycled end up at recycling facilities.

The City of Tulsa is reminding people to be careful when putting things into the recycling bin to avoid contamination and damage to the recycling equipment. 

Things that cannot be recycled include household cleaners, trash, ribbons and bows, shiny wrapping paper and more. 

