Cowgirls Top UNLV In Stillwater 87-62

By: News 9, News On 6, OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State's women's basketball team ran its wining streak to three in a row after rolling past UNLV, 87-62, in front of 2,682 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowgirls improved to 9-2 on the year, while the Lady Rebels dipped to 9-2 on the season.

OSU led from start to finish and jumped out to a 6-0 lead early on and took a nine-point advantage on a 3-pointer from Anna Gret Asi at the 4:25 mark of the quarter. The Cowgirls pushed the margin to double figures for the first time with two ticks left in the quarter on a free throw by Claire Chastain to lead 20-10.

An 8-0 run, including six points from Terryn Milton, to close the second quarter extended the OSU lead to 41-20 at the break.

For the second game in a row, Lior Garzon exploded during the third quarter. After an 18-point outburst against Loyola Marymount in the third stanza, Garzon hit UNLV with a 13-point showing after hitting five of her six shots from the floor, including a 3-of-3 effort from beyond the arc.

OSU took its biggest lead of the period at 66-40 on a jumper from Garzon with 41 seconds left.

A jumper from Asi gave the Cowgirls their biggest lead of the contest at 87-57 with two minutes left.

Garzon logged her third consecutive 20-point outing, finishing with a game-high 20 points and was one of four Cowgirls to reach double figures.

Milton finished with 16 points, while Lexy Keys added 15 and Chastain scored 11.

For the contest, OSU shot 55 percent from the floor and dished out 20 assists, while holding the Lady Rebels to a 36 percent shooting effort.