Woman Killed In Crash Along US-70 In McCurtain County

By: Gabe Castillo

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a woman is dead after a crash along US-70 in McCurtain County on Sunday evening.

According to troopers, 19-year-old Danella Maness, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, was at a stop sign on OK-98 when they pulled out in front of a vehicle that was traveling westbound on US-70 and were hit.

Troopers say Maness was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital and treated for head injuries.



