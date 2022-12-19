Last Minute Gift Ideas From The Snow Goose In Utica Square

With Christmas less than a week away, stores will be packed with last-minute shoppers.

The Snow Goose in Utica Square is a longtime Tulsa staple. It’s been in business for nearly 42 years.

On Saturday, The Snow Goose hit a record just in time for Christmas with the store’s second largest Saturday in its history.

Last minute shoppers are bringing in business to Green Country stores.

Owner of The Snow Goose Jan Stevens gave a few gift-giving tips if you're shopping for someone who is hard to buy presents for.

“We start with what price, what does the person like, and we kind of interview them. So, we narrow it down, and some of the easy things are puzzles or a funny mug or something like that. But we have the non-traditional, and we can go anywhere they want, so it's fun,” Stevens said.

She said some ideas are puzzles, funny or quirky mugs, or socks.

This store is also known for its unique items.

You could give a loved one a blast from the past with a lava lamp or a baseball cap representing Tulsa.

Stevens said a new wallet is one of this year's top sellers, where with the flip of a switch, your important cards can securely pop out at once.

She describes this time of year as hectic, but in a good way.

"It's hard, but it's fun. I mean you build up to this all year long. So, when you're kind of having slow sales and then you hit the flow of Christmas, it's a shock. But then you kind of get into another rhythm and of course, we take on some more employees and everybody has fun. They just love it,” Stevens said.

For shoppers waiting until the very last minute, the store is open until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.