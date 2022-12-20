Police Search For Man Who Robbed Tulsa QuikTrip

By: News On 6

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

According to police, the robbery happened near West 42nd Place and and South 33rd West Avenue at around 2 a.m.

Police say nobody was injured in the robbery. Officers are searching for the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (918)-596-COPS.





