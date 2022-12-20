Police Search For Man Who Robbed Tulsa QuikTrip


Tuesday, December 20th 2022, 7:37 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

According to police, the robbery happened near West 42nd Place and and South 33rd West Avenue at around 2 a.m.

Police say nobody was injured in the robbery. Officers are searching for the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (918)-596-COPS.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 20th, 2022

December 20th, 2022

December 20th, 2022

December 19th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 20th, 2022

December 20th, 2022

December 20th, 2022

December 20th, 2022