Copper Thieves Hit Bixby Sod Farm, Cause $27,000 In Damage

A Bixby sod farm owner is frustrated because thieves came onto his property to steal copper and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating similar thefts at other sod farms in the area.

John Easton, owner of Easton Sod Farm, said thousands of feet of copper wire was stolen from his sod farm earlier this month.

The field sits in a quite area near 129th East Avenue and 141st Street on the east side of Bixby.

“They cut all of our electric and they yanked it out of the conduit,” said Easton.

He said the wiring connected to several outlets throughout the property, which means replacing it will require a lot of work. Easton estimates the repairs will cost $27,000.

The big price tag packs a punch, which could lead to price increases for his sod.

“This is the sort of thing that’s going to cost the consumer in the end,” said Easton.

Tulsa County deputies said three other nearby sod farms also had copper wiring stolen.

“We’re talking about owners that have given back to the community, businesses that have been here for years,” said Deputy Richie Gonzales. “That’s very frustrating and aggravating when they’re victimized this way.”

Investigators think the same person or group hit all four locations. Other businesses are asked to keep their guard up, and think about investing in deterrents like trail cameras.

Easton said this is the second time one of his farms has been targeted by thieves. Since the copper wires were deep in the field, he thinks the thief had to know where to specifically go.

“My message is also to the scrap yards that buy this stuff,” said Easton. “When you’ve got a couple people bringing in the same wire and stuff, it’s probably came from not a good source.”

He plans to beef up security measures at his property. In the meantime, deputies are asking anyone with information on the copper thieves to give them a call.