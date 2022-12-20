Sisters From Mounds Chosen To Star In Docu-Series Competition

-

Three sisters in Mounds have been chosen to be one of 20 teams to take on an entrepreneurship challenge.

The moms will head to Kansas City, Missouri next month to film for the docu-series as part of the competition.

Ashley Allen, Heather Adler, and Kassie Craig started their business a year and a half ago in their dining room by pressing custom shirts.

Now, they have a storefront and a lot of business experience they hope will take them far in the competition.

"So, our pitch is we're moms on a mission that are trying to take over the custom t-shirt space, and really be moms while we're doing it," said Allen.

That pitch got the women chosen out of the 60,000 applicants an entrepreneurship challenge called "The Blox."

In January, the three sisters will leave their families and business for a week to compete in Kansas City.

"Our strategy is really be ourselves,” said Adler. “I think that we all have unique strengths that we can kind of conquer whatever the problem is, figure it out."

There is no prize money, but the contestants will be critiqued and judged by investors. Their experiences will later be shown in the reality docu-series.

The sisters said they are used to going with the flow.

"There are three sisters, and we have seven kids total, ranging from age 11 to 4, with four of them having some kind of special needs, so we all make sure that we do each other's jobs, we cover for appointments," said Craig.

The sisters said their bond is the foundation of their business and regardless of what happens, they have a lot to come home to.

"We're just excited,” said Allen. “We hope people tune in and watch it and continue to support us, and we're just so grateful for all the support we've had had up to this point, and hope it keeps getting bigger."

While the sisters are away, family and friends will help with the store and their kids.

The docu-series will be available to watch sometime this spring in an app called “The Blox."