Watch: Dr. Callery From Utica Park Clinic Discusses What To Do If Exposed To COVID-19 While Traveling

COVID-19 cases are rising once again across the country as many prepare to head home for the holidays.

Dr. Mark Callery, a physician at Utica Park Clinic in Owasso, joined the 6 In The Morning team on Wednesday to discuss what to do if you catch or are exposed to COVID-19 while traveling.