Volunteers In Tulsa Helping Homeless People Find Shelter During Frigid Weather

Hundreds of Tulsans who are homeless will need a warm place once temperatures plummet.

Volunteers from all over the area are making sure everyone has a place to stay.

Within just a few hours of a request being put out, more than 200 volunteer shifts were filled.

The organizations said this weather can be a matter of life or death so they’re grateful for the help.

At nonprofit City Lights, workers and volunteers are ready to bring some warmth to people living on the streets.

“Hot hands, a snack, some cough drops, socks, and kleenex," said Sarah Grounds.

Executive Director Sarah Grounds said crews will be out Wednesday night and throughout the week to find homeless people and try to take them inside.

She said they have new shelters set up and people can come as they are.

“There’s three different shelters in addition to our regulars shelters that will be full," she said.

Housing Solutions Tulsa estimates about 500 people will be outside and they put out an urgent plea for volunteers.

“We asked for a Christmas miracle, we were hoping to get half the slots filled. And in 8 hours, every single slot was filled," said Jarrel Wade. "We’re amazed. We can't believe it happened on Christmas no less.”

Jarrel Wade with Housing Solutions said the cold is life threatening and people die every year from it.

“There are people hidden all throughout the community living unsheltered, homeless. We need to contact as many as we can," he said.

City Lights crews will be giving out everything from hats to sleep bags to super thick socks. Grounds said ultimately the groups want to find long-term housing and help for people experiencing homelessness.

The groups are still looking for donations and more cold weather supplies to use throughout the winter.

