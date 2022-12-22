By: News On 6

ODOT Crews Work To Clear Roads Ac Snow And Ice Fall Across Green Country

TJ Gerlach With ODOT Offers Update As Crews Work To Treat Icy Roads

Slick conditions continue to pop up around Green Country on Thursday morning as a winter storm sweeps across the state.

Related Story: Winter Storm Brings Snow, Freezing Temperatures To Bartlesville

Click Here To View The News On 6 Traffic Map For the latest Real-Time Traffic Updates

Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) are out working to treat the roads on Thursday morning.

TJ Gerlach with ODOT spoke with the News On 6 team on Thursday morning to discuss how crews around the city are working to handle the hazardous driving conditions.

Click Here To View Our WARN Radar For Real-Time Weather Updates

Related Story: Live Updates: Slick Roads, Frigid Temperatures As Winter Weather Returns To Green Country