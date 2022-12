Winter Storm Brings Snow, Freezing Temperatures To Bartlesville

By: News On 6

A winter storm brought freezing temperatures and some snow to parts of the state on Thursday morning, making for some dangerous conditions.

The heaviest snow is currently expected to hit to the north of Tulsa.

For those who don’t have a warm place to go, a warming center is open. The warming center is at Disciples Christian Church and will stay open 24 hours.

The warming station will provide food and warm shelter for people and their pets, winter gear and hygiene kits. The warming center opened Wednesday and will stay open until noon on Christmas.

News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter was live in Bartlesville where snow was falling on Thursday morning.

