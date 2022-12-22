Health Experts Warn About The Dangers Of Extreme Cold

-

Health experts are warning people that these numbing temperatures are no joke.

Paramedics said it's best to stay inside. But for those going out, they need to layer up since extreme cold can cause permanent damage to your body.

We’re just hours away from entering potentially dangerous territory.

Paramedics said the threat of single digit temperatures coupled with sub-zero wind chills can take a toll on your wellbeing.

"You need to be thinking about each and every part of your body as you're getting dressed," said Adam Paluka, EMSA.

They said limit outside time to 5-to-10-minute increments and don’t over-exert yourself.

Paramedics said you need to keep your feet, hands, and head warm and pack extra pairs of dry clothes, blankets, and food in your car in case you get stuck.

A key word here is layers and that includes a wind-proof, water-proof shell.

"One layer of maybe Gore-Tex that's moisture wicking and then another layer that is a little bit thicker and then a coat. You will create air pockets within your clothing and that helps insulate individuals," said Paluka.

Doctors said the bitter cold can, in some cases, be life threatening.

"Any time you get wet and it's this cold, that is a recipe for disaster. That's how hypothermia sets in," said Paluka.

"When it comes to frostbite, it's really more frost nip first and that's when the body kind of shuts the blood out to our extremities and brings it more towards the core where we have our lungs our hearts," said Dr. Barry Dockery, Utica Park Clinic.

Paramedics said frost bite causes your skin to look pale. You might feel a burning sensation or numbness and that could even lead to the loss of fingers and toes.

Health experts said to be sure and check on your neighbors.

They said babies, elderly people, and folks with certain health issues are more sensitive to the effects of the cold.