Eastern Oklahoma Architecture Firm Offering Self-Guided Tour Through Tulsa Properties

The American Institute of Architects is holding a tour of four new facilities in Tulsa for residents to get a look at the work of local architects.

The four facilities were designed by an eastern Oklahoma architecture firm, and have been completed since January, 2021. These buildings include the AAON Exploration Center, the ARCO Apartments, the Narrate Design Architecture Firm, and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Kate Cofer, board president of the American Institute of Architects in Eastern Oklahoma and the architect of the AAON building, said the plan was to showcase architecture that would appeal to a wide variety of people since architecture has an impact on everyone.

"Architecture is so important to how we live and how we work together as a society," Cofer said. "I think having that appreciation of architecture, sharing it, helping to educate the public about architecture, and why design is important and just show how it can inspire you as well."

All four of the projects on the tour show off new trends, new materials, and new architecture in general which was all done in an effort to make Tulsa better.

"It’s really rewarding. It's so amazing to see stuff that you work on, design your ideas that you’re creating and the team your collaborating with and see that it’s improving the community that we live in," Cofer said. "We’re building buildings that better serve Tulsans, that better serve the work we do and the community outreach we’re doing just as a whole city."

These tours will be self-guided, and will take place on April 20. You can purchase tickets for tours at aiaeok.org.