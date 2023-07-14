Overnight Storms Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds To Green Country

By: News On 6

Another round of overnight storms swept across Green Country on Thursday.

Click Here To View The Latest Watches & Warnings

According to Meteorologist Alan Crone, the storms produced 50 mph wind gusts and are produced a significant amount of lightning and heavy rain as it moved east.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Warning for Le Flore County until 7:30 a.m. Friday. A Flood Warning has also been issued for Adair, Cherokee Sequoyah counties until 9 a.m.

Track The Storm Live With The News On 6 Warn Radar

Flood Watches remain in effect for Adair, Craig, Cherokee, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers, Sequoyah, Wagoner and Washington counties until 10 a.m. Friday



