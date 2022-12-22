Slick Roads, Frigid Temperatures As Winter Weather Returns To Green Country

By: News On 6

Winter Weather Update 9:45 a.m. 12/22/22:

A Snow Squall Warning has been issued for Nowata, Osage, Pawnee and Washington counties until 10:15 a.m. on Thursday.

According to Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz, blowing snow is leading to whiteout conditions under the snow squall.

Winter Weather Update 5:45 a.m. 12/22/22:

Winter weather has returned to Green Country on Thursday morning as freezing cold temperatures, and even some snow, sweep across the state.

According to News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone, this storm is producing drizzle that is freezing on contact, which could result in hazardous driving conditions around parts of Green Country.

Drivers headed out on their morning commutes can expect to see strong winds and blowing snow while they navigate the wet roads.

News On 6 Storm Tracker Bob Rohloff, who was tracking road conditions around Owasso at around 5:20 a.m., says ice has begun to accumulate on the roadways.

Alan Crone says a Travel Advisory is in effect until about 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Alan Crone says most of the heavier snow produced by the storm will remain to the north of Green Country, but the potential for blowing snow remains.

Winter weather advisories and warnings are in effect across the state on Thursday morning. Currently, most of northeast Oklahoma is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Thursday and a Wind Chill Advisory until 12 p.m. Friday.

Areas to the north of Tulsa could see snow accumulation totals upwards of 2 inches. Areas around Tulsa could see accumulation totals in the range of 1 to 2 inches, while areas to the south of Tulsa may only see a dusting.

Alan says wind chill values will continue to plummet on Thursday afternoon, dipping as low as -20 in some areas.