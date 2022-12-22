Tulsa International Airport Prepared For Winter Weather

-

It's all hands on deck at Tulsa International Airport to make sure the airport can handle the winter weather sweeping across the state on Thursday.

Many people are traveling on Thursday ahead of Christmas weekend. The airport says it is prepared for these conditions.

Trucks have been treating the roads and plowing snow, so cars are able to drive through the departure and arrival areas.

Then on the runways, crews have snow trucks that are able to handle the conditions to allow planes to take off.

Mark Franey is traveling to Arizona to spend the week with his family. He got to the airport several hours before his flight to make sure he could make it safely and on time.

"I came here early because you never know what's going to happen, you gotta be prepared, I gave myself plenty of time," he said.

He is headed to Mesa, Arizona where this weekend it'll be about 70 degrees, he says he's very happy to get away from the freezing temperatures.