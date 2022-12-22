By: News On 6

Tatum Guinn is an award-winning journalist who joined News On 6 in 2022 as the 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. anchor.

Tatum has over a decade of experience in TV news and is so excited to bring her talent to Oklahoma. Tatum comes to Tulsa from West Texas, another region known for oil and gas.

Tatum first earned her news stripes when she reported from Moore, Okla. following the devastating tornado in May 2013. The job has also taken her coast-to-coast. She has reported from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego telling stories of young recruits and also flying with veterans on the Permian Basin Honor Flight in Washington D.C. The trip is the first time many war veterans see the war memorials built in their honor.

She traveled to the Texas Gulf Coast in 2017 to assess the damage left behind from Hurricane Harvey. She also covered the Sutherland Springs Church Massacre alongside network reporters in late 2017.

Tatum helped cover the Midland-Odessa mobile mass shooting in 2019. She anchored and co-produced a special report on the shooting that was nominated for a Lone Star Emmy in 2020.

When the United States began to pull troops from Kabul, Afghanistan in 2021, Tatum told the story of a retired Army Green Beret trying to find his stranded translator, Mikey. That story garnered national attention and helped save Mikey and his family.

Born and raised in Midland, Texas, Tatum started her career in TV in her hometown, working her way up from intern to one of the main anchors in the region. She worked for the CBS affiliate for seven years before jumping to the NBC affiliate in fall 2019 where she took the helm as main anchor.

While working for KWES, Tatum earned two Regional Edward R. Murrow awards. She and her team earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award in 2022 for Overall Excellence – the highest achievement awarded for the Murrows. Tatum earned her first Murrow award in 2021 for feature storytelling. Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.

Outside of work, Tatum enjoys spending time with her husband and their dachshund, Emmy. Tatum and her husband love to cook and try new restaurants. They’re always on the hunt for the best BBQ, send your suggestions!



