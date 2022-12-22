Tulsa Police Investigate Early-Morning Robbery At Tulsa Apartment Complex


Thursday, December 22nd 2022, 12:05 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery that happened at a Tulsa apartment complex.

According to police, it all happened around 1 a.m. near 71st and Sheridan.

Police say the victim was approached by a man, who was armed with a gun, and who stole the mans wallet.

Officers say the person responsible fled from the scene in a red car.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (918)-596-COPS.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 22nd, 2022

December 21st, 2022

December 20th, 2022

December 20th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 23rd, 2022

December 23rd, 2022

December 23rd, 2022

December 23rd, 2022