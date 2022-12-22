Tulsa Police Investigate Early-Morning Robbery At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Thursday, December 22nd 2022, 12:05 pm
Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery that happened at a Tulsa apartment complex.
According to police, it all happened around 1 a.m. near 71st and Sheridan.
Police say the victim was approached by a man, who was armed with a gun, and who stole the mans wallet.
Officers say the person responsible fled from the scene in a red car.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (918)-596-COPS.
