City Of Bartlesville Prepared For Subzero Temperatures

-

The city of Bartlesville has been prepared for this snow and massive cold front.

After some initial issues with visibility and snow, things were pretty quiet.

People who had to brave the cold were bundled up in layer after layer.

Those looking to get out of it had lots of warm places to get a hot meal and cup of coffee.

As snow blanketed Bartlesville, people were prepared.

"We’ve done this before. It’s not something new," said Chief Tracy Roles.

Police chief Tracy Roles said it takes a village, from police to fire, city crews and emergency management, to get ready for a near blizzard like this. But they were.

“I can’t brag about those guys enough. They get our roads where they need to be so we can get through safely and those passing through can continue their lives," said Roles.

Roles said they had a few crashes but nothing serious. City crews weren’t the only ones needing to get outside.

“Leggings, work pants, waterproof pants.”

Post office worker Shelby Sealock layered up to trench through snow and make sure every letter and parcel got where it needed to be before Christmas.

“I got to do it no matter what the weather is," said Sealock. "That’s the whole mantra, right?”

But for people looking to escape the deadly cold, warming centers opened doors and arms.

“We have 27 cots, so we can take 27 people with blankets, pillows, plenty of food, whatever they need," said Keith McPhail.

Keith and Christy McPhail with B the Light Mission opened up a building near downtown for people to eat, sleep and warm up.

A few people came Thursday and they hope to see more.

Another center is set up across town at Disciples Christian church.

“It makes our heart happy," said Keith. "We love the service, love to give back to people and especially when they’re cold.”

Those warming shelters are open until Christmas Day and the Bartlesville police department is giving rides to people needing transportation.