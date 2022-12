Oklahoma Natural Gas Service Interruption Impacting Over 100 Customers In Bixby

By: News On 6

The City of Bixby said a service interruption for natural gas is affecting over 100 customers Thursday night on the southwest side.

Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) said the customers affected are between E. 161 St. S. to E. 181 St. and between Yale and Sheridan avenues.

ONG repairs are in progress and service should be restored Thursday night. ONG also asks that homes in the affected area turn on their outside lights.

If you experience an emergency, please call ONG at 1-800-458-4251.