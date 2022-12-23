First Responders See Increase In Cold Weather Calls During Winter Storm

-

First responders were busy on Thursday.

Paramedics said the cold weather calls aren't only for frostbite or hypothermia, but they also responded to car crashes and slip and falls.

When the temperature drops down, snow and ice related injuries go up.

“We understand its been ten months since we last had this weather in Tulsa," said Adam Paluka.

Adam Paluka with EMSA said they responded to 32 car crashes, five times more than expected.

“I also think that, because there’s not a large amount of snow, people think that roads are actually better than they truly are. Because there is a thin coating of ice," said Paluka.

EMSA transported at least four people for cold exposure and eight from car crashes to the hospital.

Dr. Chad Phillips is an ER doctor at Ascension St. John.

He said days like Thursday are busy.

“We see an increase in the number of car wrecks due to slipping on the road and then also, a lot of slip and falls. So, orthopedic injuries, wrist fractures, falling and bumping and your head," said Dr. Phillips.

Dr. Phillips said you can not underestimate how cold and dangerous it is outside.

“I think something that’s a little bit different about today is how severely cold it is. And so we have seen a few cold-related injuries and frostbite," said Dr. Phillips.

First responders say the best thing to do is stay inside where it's safe.

But they say they're ready to help if you need them.

“We’re going to be there to respond to our community. That’s our mission, and we want to make sure we’re able there to help those who need our assistance," said Paluka.

EMSA said don't let your guard down throughout the rest of the week, keep layering up and take it slow on the roads.