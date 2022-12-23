Okmulgee Police Search For Suspect Accused Of Shooting Man During Argument

By: News On 6

Okmulgee Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in the stomach during an argument on Friday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the scene near West Trent Street and North Seminole Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, they say they found 65-year-old Rick Holbrook suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police say Holbrook was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police identified the suspect as 53-year-old Sherman Powdrill.

Police say the two allegedly got into an argument that eventually escalated to the shooting.

Officers say they believe Powdrill left the scene in a black SUV or hatchback.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 53-year-old Sherman Powdrill is asked to call the police.