Service Members Send Holiday Wishes To Loved Ones Back Home


Saturday, December 24th 2022, 9:49 pm

By: News On 6


Service members from Oklahoma are wishing their loved ones happy holidays, thanks to an operation that helps military members send messages.

The Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) uses satellite transmitters to create real-time connections between the media and the U.S. military.

It lets members send messages home every holiday season.

News On 6 appreciates our service members and we wish them and their loved ones a happy holiday season.

