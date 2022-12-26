Woman Injured In Shooting While Waiting For Ride At Tulsa Apartment, Police Say

Sunday, December 25th 2022, 9:36 pm
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital in serious condition Sunday evening.
Police said the victim was waiting for a friend to pick her up outside a Mohawk Manor apartment when the shooting happened.
TPD said she was hit in the torso and taken to the hospital.
Police have no details on a suspect at this time.
Officers are speaking with witnesses to gather more information.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
December 25th, 2022
December 23rd, 2022
December 22nd, 2022
December 22nd, 2022
December 25th, 2022
December 25th, 2022
December 25th, 2022
December 25th, 2022