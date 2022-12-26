By: News On 6

Woman Injured In Shooting While Waiting For Ride At Tulsa Apartment, Police Say

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital in serious condition Sunday evening.

Police said the victim was waiting for a friend to pick her up outside a Mohawk Manor apartment when the shooting happened.

TPD said she was hit in the torso and taken to the hospital.

Police have no details on a suspect at this time.

Officers are speaking with witnesses to gather more information.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.