Volunteers Make Christmas Blankets, Quilts For Tulsa Boys Home

Volunteers at the nonprofit Project Linus wanted to provide some comfort to the kids at the Tulsa Boys Home this holiday season.

They made 75 blankets and quilts by hand to make sure the boys got something personal for Christmas.

"People that these boys don't even know are hand making them quilts to keep them warm, especially on days like this,” Gregg Conway, executive director of the Tulsa Boys Home said. “It just doesn't get any better than that."

Conway has served as the director of the Boys Home for 25 years.

He has 64 boys in his care and most have been through the foster care system and experienced abuse and neglect.

"When they show up at the boy’s home, typically they're not happy campers,” Conway said. “They're angry and mad. They're depressed."

When Project Linus donated the blankets, he was excited to hand them out.

"Most of these guys have lost that belief a long time ago, so it's pretty cool to see when people from the community support us by supporting the boys that's what makes the magic happen,” Conway said.

Conway knows how much love went into making the blankets and he hopes it will have an impact on the boys.

"Watching these boys begin to heal and develop a sense of hope,” Conway said. “I mean when they stand a little taller and they're walking around and they're grateful now."