OHP 'ENDUI' Team To Partner With Local Agencies For Holiday Weekend Checkpoints

Tuesday, December 27th 2022, 7:12 am
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol 'ENDUI' team will be partnering with several agencies around the state to conduct DUI Checkpoints for New Year's Weekend.
In Muskogee County, troopers will partner with the Sheriff's department, Muskogee Police Department and the Muscogee-Creek Nation.
There will be sobriety checkpoints around the county on Friday from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Troopers will also be partnering with other agencies in Oklahoma, Cleveland and Muskogee counties.
December 27th, 2022
December 23rd, 2022
December 23rd, 2022
December 23rd, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022