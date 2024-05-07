Some Injured, Major Damage Reported After Tornado Touches Bartlesville

Major storm damage was reported in Bartlesville after a tornado moved through the city late Monday night. News On 6's Jonathan Polasek is live with a look at some of the damage.

By: News On 6

Bartlesville Emergency Management reported major storm damage, including a hotel and medical park, with at least five injuries.

Major damage has been reported to residential areas in northeast Bartlesville as well, and to medical facilities near Jane Phillips Hospital.

On Tuxedo Boulevard off of Highway 75, internet provider Bartnet said its roof was damaged and it lost its roof tower.

Bartlesville Public Schools canceled classes Tuesday, May 7, due to power outages around town. PSO has crews working on downed powerlines and trees in the area.

News On 6 spoke with one resident overnight who said the community is ready to come together.

“I just hope that all the small business owners are able to get back on their feet. And know that us as Bartlesville is gonna come together as a community to help," said Isiah Jones.

Washington County Emergency Management is reminding people to stay clear of the affected areas.