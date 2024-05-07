Barnsdall Residents Displaced Following Tornado Damage

Many people in Barnsdall are displaced after a tornado hit the area late Monday night. News On 6's Autumn Bracey is live with a look at what she's seeing.

By: News On 6

-

Many people in Barnsdall are displaced after a tornado hit the area late Monday night.

The Barnsdall Nursing Home took a hit, with part of the roof collapsing. Staff reported that all residents there are accounted for with no injuries.

The residents have been transferred to temporary shelters and the home was working to notify family members.

Road blocks are all over Barnsdall as emergency crews work to keep people out of the hardest hit areas.

There is at least one confirmed death from the tornado. Osage County Emergency Management reports the tornado that hit there damaged 30 to 40 homes.

News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live with a look at what she's seeing.

Shelters open:

B the Light Mission in Bartlesville said their mission is open for shelter. That location is at 219 North Virginia.

The Women’s Building at the Fairgrounds in Pawhuska will also be open for anyone who is displaced. The fairground are located at 320 Skyline Dr.