City Of Bixby Working To Restore Water Service For Residents Near Bixhoma Lake

Tuesday, December 27th 2022, 6:19 pm
The City of Bixby says some people who live near Bixhoma Lake have been without water for more than 24 hours.
The city says some of the water lines servicing that area date back to the 1960s and are vulnerable to breaking when the temperature changes.
The city says crews are working around the clock to find and repair the leaks.
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022