City Of Bixby Working To Restore Water Service For Residents Near Bixhoma Lake


Tuesday, December 27th 2022, 6:19 pm

By: News On 6


BIXBY, Okla. -

The City of Bixby says some people who live near Bixhoma Lake have been without water for more than 24 hours.

The city says some of the water lines servicing that area date back to the 1960s and are vulnerable to breaking when the temperature changes.

The city says crews are working around the clock to find and repair the leaks.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022