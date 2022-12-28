Green Country Passengers Deal With Continued Travel Disruptions

-

More canceled flights means more passengers stranded all over the country, including in Tulsa.

"We were delayed out of Tulsa by an hour, which caused us to miss the flight in Dallas,” said Kyle Lomenick. “Which then everything it seems like got canceled in Dallas."

Lomenick says even though he spent an entire day in the airport, he still feels lucky.

"We spent 24 hours in Dallas, and it wasn't pleasant, but I think we were one of the lucky few who were able to be in a hotel, and by the grace of God, get to our final destination," Lomenick said.

Others, weren’t as lucky.

Tiffany Elder was trying to fly from Tulsa to Los Angeles with her family, but her flight got canceled after six hours of waiting.

"There aren't any options,” said Elder. “So just be prepared for any possibility, I would say. For me, as soon as we had our first hours-worth of delays, I was looking at options to fly out on different flights on my phone, and everything was already booked."

Even though Elder had to turn around and go home, she says she is trying to be in good spirits.

"It's okay to be sad, it's not okay to have a bad attitude,” said Elder. “So we tried to keep in good spirits about it, the workers there were amazing, they were doing the best they can, they were trying to cheer up the little kids."

For those who did make it, some people are seeing messages their return flights could be affected, so it’s important to keep checking with your airline.