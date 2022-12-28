Oklahomans Celebrate Kwanzaa At Tulsa's Gathering Place

-

Tuesday marks the second night of the weeklong Kwanzaa observance. It honors the traditions of African American and Pan-African cultures.

Kwanzaa was first celebrated in 1966 and is now observed by millions of Americans, including some here in Oklahoma. A candle is lit each night of Kwanzaa to highlight one of seven principles.

Tuesday's principle is self-determination. Kwanzaa is not a religious observance, but a time to learn history and culture and celebrate family.

"We're really excited to celebrate Kwanzaa," Van Zandt said. This year, Tulsa's Gathering Place is helping the community come together to learn.

Sarah Van Zandt is the director of education and programming. She points to Kwanzaa's beginnings in America.

"It’s a beautiful tradition started in the 1960s as a way for African Americans to connect with the ancestral, continental, and African roots," Van Zandt said.

Families may decorate a table with symbols such as the candle holder, mat, fruit, and gifts.

One might see the colors of the Pan-African flag, which are red, black, and green, in homes and in clothing.

Van Zandt says the Gathering Place's Kwanzaa celebration will include activities where people of all ages can make a Kwanzaa place mat, unity cup, or African drum.

"All of the hands-on activities relate to the traditions within Kwanzaa, and we believe strongly in bringing people into the space that can represent authentically and really celebrate their own heritage, traditions, and culture," Van Zandt said.

The Tulsa City County Library African American Resource Center is helping put the event on.

"If you want to learn more about the traditions within Kwanzaa, there will be a presentation, there will be books on display," Van Zandt said.

The Tulsa Gathering Place celebration is set for Friday at noon.

CLICK HERE for more information about Kwanzaa.