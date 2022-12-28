By: News On 6

Disc Golf Championships Coming To Tulsa Next Summer

The City of Tulsa will host the 2024 PDGA junior World Disc Golf Championships.

The Tulsa Disc Sports Association says the competition will bring more than 500 competitors from ages 8 to 18 to town.

Several disc golf courses across the city will be used in the event.

The Tulsa Sports Commission estimates the event could bring more than $1 million into the local economy.

The tournament will be held in July.