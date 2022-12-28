Workers Assemble Crystal Ball For Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration


Tuesday, December 27th 2022, 9:39 pm

By: News On 6


Preparations for the New Year's Eve celebrations are underway in New York.

On Tuesday, workers started placing thousands of crystals on the ball to be dropped in Times Square.

This year's ball is made of nearly 2,700 crystal triangles.

They're supposed to represent various gifts such as Love, Happiness, Goodwill and Harmony.

The 12-foot diameter ball weighs nearly six tons.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022