By: News On 6

Workers Assemble Crystal Ball For Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration

Preparations for the New Year's Eve celebrations are underway in New York.

On Tuesday, workers started placing thousands of crystals on the ball to be dropped in Times Square.

This year's ball is made of nearly 2,700 crystal triangles.

They're supposed to represent various gifts such as Love, Happiness, Goodwill and Harmony.

The 12-foot diameter ball weighs nearly six tons.