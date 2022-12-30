OBN: Around 300 Fentanyl-Related Deaths Reported Across The State In 2022


Thursday, December 29th 2022, 10:28 pm



TULSA, Okla. -

Law enforcement agencies have seen an increase in the number of fentanyl-related cases and overdose calls over the last year.

They said Oklahoma is in the midst of a drug epidemic and as we move into the new year, agencies are doing everything they can to lower those numbers.

News On 6's McKenzie Gladney spoke with officials and shared how you can help.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 29th, 2022

December 30th, 2022

December 30th, 2022

December 30th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 30th, 2022

December 30th, 2022

December 30th, 2022

December 30th, 2022