OBN: Around 300 Fentanyl-Related Deaths Reported Across The State In 2022

OBN Says 2022 Had Around 300 Fentanyl-Related Deaths Across The State

Law enforcement agencies have seen an increase in the number of fentanyl-related cases and overdose calls over the last year.

They said Oklahoma is in the midst of a drug epidemic and as we move into the new year, agencies are doing everything they can to lower those numbers.

News On 6's McKenzie Gladney spoke with officials and shared how you can help.