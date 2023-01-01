Police: 1 Shot, Killed Following Chase, Shootout With Police In Tulsa

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police say officers shot and killed a man who shot at them during a pursuit.

The officer-involved shooting happened at Rose Hill Cemetery near Admiral and Yale.

The Muscogee Nation says a Lighthorse Officer tried to stop the vehicle for a routine traffic stop near Riverside Drive and East 61st.

The suspect sped off, which started the pursuit around 3:30 Saturday morning.

Tulsa Police helped the Muscogee Nation during the pursuit by using stop sticks to try and slow the vehicle down.

Muscogee Nation says the suspect started shooting at officers during the chase.

Lighthorse Officers say the suspect pulled into the Rose Hill Cemetery, which is about 10 miles away from the initial stop location.

The suspect got out of the vehicle with two firearms a semi-automatic pistol and a shotgun.

Muscogee Nation says both Lighthorse and Tulsa Police gave orders to the suspect, but the suspect did not comply. Police shot and killed the suspect.

"Unfortunately, it does affect family members, people that have nothing to do with the actions of what's happening or whatever. Our heart certainly goes out to all those folks today. Especially for law enforcement officers involved who have a very very tough job," Jason Salsman, Muscogee Nation's spokesman, said.

The suspects identity has not been release.

All officers who fired their weapons, from both agencies, are on administrative leave.

There is an on-going investigation.