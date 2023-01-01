Mother Road Market Helps Tulsans Celebrate The New Year Early

-

While many will begin their New Year's Eve celebration's on Saturday, one group started early.

Hundreds gathered at Mother Road Market for their Noon Year’s Eve celebration, which included tons of fun for the entire family.

This was Mother Road Markets first Noon Year's Eve event. There was a balloon drop, a science show, food, and more.

Kelly Phund says she was searching for something fun to do with her kids and says this was a great way for the kids to celebrate early.

"Midnight is a little too late for them so," Phund said.

Phund said she brings her kids here often for play dates, so she knew this would be the perfect place to celebrate.

"It is safe, and the kids enjoy it and they have a lot of space for them to run around and be with their friends, so this is one of the spots I like to go to," Phund said.

Phund says this was a great way for the kids to wrap up their holiday break.

"I'm excited for it, we've been through a lot the last few years so I'm excited for 2023," Phund said.

Cory Ross said this is the first Noon Year's Eve event at Mother Road Market, and he says they love to bring everyone out.

"We've found that this is the perfect space for people who have families, and they have many choices inside. This is a perfect space for kids," Ross said.

Jay Whitney saw the event advertised online and decided to bring his family out for the celebration.

"We were looking for something to do for the New Year, something early and something fun with our kid," Whitney said.

Whitney said his son made sure they found the perfect spot to watch the balloons drop.

"We don't have any family around here, we're actually from other parts of the country and we moved out here two years ago and we were looking for something we can do for the whole family and make it sort of an all-inclusive experience," Whitney said.