Gathering Place Welcomes 10 Millionth Visitor On Sunday

Sunday, January 1st 2023, 9:58 pm
A Tulsa family is enjoying some gifts after they became Gathering Place's 10 millionth visitor on Sunday.
Steven and Maria Burns say their kids love playing in the Chapman Adventure Playland and visiting the koi fish.
Since the park opened in September of 2018, Gathering Place has welcomed visitors from all 50 states and many around the world.
January 1st, 2023
January 2nd, 2023
January 2nd, 2023
December 31st, 2022
January 2nd, 2023
January 2nd, 2023
January 2nd, 2023
January 2nd, 2023