Gathering Place Welcomes 10 Millionth Visitor On Sunday


Sunday, January 1st 2023, 9:58 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa family is enjoying some gifts after they became Gathering Place's 10 millionth visitor on Sunday.

Steven and Maria Burns say their kids love playing in the Chapman Adventure Playland and visiting the koi fish.

Since the park opened in September of 2018, Gathering Place has welcomed visitors from all 50 states and many around the world.
