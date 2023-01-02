1 Dead After Northeast Tulsa Fire

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire that started at around 8 a.m. Monday near North Yale Avenue and East Pine Street.

According to fire crews on scene, one person has been killed in the fire.

"We had reports he may be trapped in the bedroom," Cpt. Brody Bowman said. "They went in the bedroom window, did a search, and made it to the front room, that's where they found him."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation while firefighters continue to put out hotspots.