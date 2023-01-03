By: News On 6

Oklahoma State Hockey Chooses Oilers Ice Center In Tulsa As New Home

-

Oklahoma State University hockey is coming to Tulsa.

The Tulsa Oilers announced that the Oilers Ice Center near East 61st Street and South Mingo Road will be the Cowboy's new home.

The team was founded in 2021 and played its opening two seasons in the Oklahoma City area.

The Oilers Ice Center will host both practices and games, but the cowboys will also play at the BOK Center.



