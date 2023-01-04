Oklahoma Reaches New Settlement With Opioid Manufacturers, Pharmacies

By: News On 6

Attorney General John O'Connor says the state has reached a new $220M settlement with opioid manufacturers and pharmacies.

They reached a settlement with Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and other groups.

O'Connor says Oklahoma has now recovered more than $900M is opioid settlements, which will be used to fight addiction.

“The opioid crisis has inflicted unspeakable pain on Oklahoma families and caused the deaths of thousands of Oklahomans,” said General O’Connor. “Between 2016 and 2020, more than 3,000 Oklahomans died from opioid overdoses. These recent settlements bring Oklahoma’s total recoveries from opioid manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to almost $1 billion. As with prior opioid settlement funds, Oklahoma’s recoveries must be used to abate and treat opioid addictions and to save lives across our state.”