Rallies Held In Oklahoma City And Tulsa In Response To TPS Accreditation Vote

No matter what side of the issue people were on, everyone wanted TPS students to feel supported and know their education matters.

By: News On 6

Many people went to Oklahoma City on Thursday morning to give their opinions about the district's accreditation status. Several folks held rallies in Tulsa as well.

Related Story: Board Of Education Places Tulsa Public Schools On Accreditation With Deficiencies

No matter what side of the issue people were on, everyone wanted TPS students to feel supported and know their education matters.

Breanne Cannon came from Yukon to show her support for Walters. Cannon said she stands with him because she thinks he's trying to improve districts across the state.

"It's actually very disappointing and it's schools across Oklahoma. We are 49th in education in the U.S. I think there's always steps you can take to fix education so we can learn more. And if there's a problem that's been notified, why not take steps to solve it? We can fight it all we want and even if people say there's not much of a problem, why can't we do more to help to try and make things better," Cannon said.

Meanwhile back in Tulsa, students, teachers and parents gathered at different schools, like Nathan Hale High to show their support for TPS.

Emily Hall is a graduate and now a parent to a TPS student. She said she came to the rally to show support for her child and the other students.

"I received an incredible education from Tulsa Public Schools. Children are walking into schools everyday across our city with educators that love them, that show joy, that care about their future. To be a part of showing students, of showing that we care about them and to see that response hopefully goes a long way with them," Hall said.

While they might disagree about who should lead, people who stood outside on Thursday all said they want to see Tulsa Public Schools succeed.

TPS put out a statement thanking the board for its decision. The district said it is committed to transparency, and making sure students succeed.

Read TPS's full statement below:

"Tulsa Public Schools is grateful for the decision of the State Board of Education. We appreciate the opportunity for members of Tulsa’s Board of Education to engage in meaningful discussion with the State Board of Education for the benefit of our students. We remain dedicated to our mission of providing high-quality education to our students. We will continue to foster an environment of excellence and growth, working hand-in-hand with our educators, staff, families, community, and the State Board of Education.

We understand the urgency to address challenges in our educational outcomes. Today, the State Board of Education committed to working with our locally-elected school board to accelerate progress for students and ensure transparency in district operations. This work is underway in earnest, and we are focused on strengthening our efforts and plans in service of our students' achievement.

We would like to extend our gratitude to the Tulsa community, our families, our students, and our remarkable educators and staff, who contribute tirelessly to our students’ success. Tulsa Public Schools is committed to rising above challenges, collaborating with our partners, and providing the best education for every student we serve."