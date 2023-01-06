Several Families Displaced By Fire At Apartment Near 81st And Riverside

Several people have to stay somewhere else, because of a fire at their apartment complex.

The fire happened at the Riverchase Apartments near 81st and Riverside.

Thankfully no one was hurt. But the residents who lived there are now figuring out what to do next.

"Oh man, it was blazing. Once that wind hit it, oh it was a wrap," said Ramona Anthony.

Ramona described the moment she saw her apartment up in flames. She said she lived in that apartment for two years.

It was a regular day. She was relaxing when she heard someone banging on her door.

"Cause the way they were knocking I was like, 'Oh God now what, what,' I was kinda scared to open the door. But I went on and opened up he was like, 'Fire! Fire! Get out.' I was like, 'Oh shoot!'" said Anthony.

She and the others got out safely. Ramona said the residents even tried to put the fire out themselves, but it was too big.

"Smoke coming from the stairway, the chimney, the roof, then after that the fire started flaming on the side panel of the stairway," said Anthony.

When Tulsa fire crews arrived they found heavy smoke and lots of flames.

"It got up the stairwells, into two of the apartments. Maybe up into the attic a little bit, but we were able to get to it quickly," said Jon Steiner, Tulsa Fire Department.

Ramona said she was scared as she watched her home burn but she's grateful to be alive. She just doesn't know what's next.

"My heart is still beating fast because like I said I been going through a lot. I don't know have nowhere to stay now. I'm petrified," said Anthony.

The Red Cross said around eight units were damaged.

Red Cross gave financial assistance to each family impacted.