Authorities Investigate After 2 Found Dead At Home In Tulsa

Breaking News Update 10:20 a.m. 1/6/23:

Two people were found dead in a building behind a trailer Thursday night, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

TCSO identified the victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins. Investigators say Culkins lives with her family in a mobile home near 66th Street North and Highway 75 that they rent from McElfresh. Both victims appear to have been shot, according to investigators, but the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the exact cause of death.

Deputies say a female relative of Culkins found the victims dead inside a building outside of a mobile home and called TCSO.

This is a braking news update, the original story can be found below.

Two people were found dead at a home in the Turley area on Thursday night, according to authorities.

A large presence of Tulsa Police, fire and EMSA arrived at the home near 66th Street North and Highway 75 around 10 p.m.

The victims are one man and one woman, TCSO said. No age or identification has been released at this time.

A female of unknown relation found the victims dead inside of a building outside of a mobile home, TCSO said.

The same female is believed to be the one who called police and she stayed for questioning, according to TCSO.

Authorities said 66th Street North will be closed for a few hours as they work the scene.

Stay tuned for updates.